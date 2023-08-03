Everything you need to know ahead of Jacksonville’s Taco & Tequila Festival

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Did someone say tacos and tequila?

Jacksonville’s Taco & Tequila Festival is back this Labor Day weekend with spectacular food, tasty drinks and a killer lineup.

This year’s festival, held on Sept. 2 and Sept. 3 at Metropolitan Park, will include three stages of live entertainment featuring more than 40 bands and DJs, according to a release. It will also feature an elevated Grand Tasting Experience featuring 50+ craft distillers, art, music, and all-day access to a private lounge and air-conditioned restrooms.

“For two special days, Downtown Jax will be transformed into an experience unlike anything the city has ever seen!” the website said.

The lineup includes big names such as Lupe Fiasco, Gym Class Heroes, Iration, Big Boi, Collie Buddz and much more. Days and times for all artists can be found here. Some artists that will be in attendance include Nico Holderbaum, Elena Ohlander, Jack Graveski, Ansley Randal, and more.

Tickets begin at $35 for a one-day general admission pass and $55 for a two-day general admission pass.

Other quick answers to common questions: “Well-behaved dogs” are allowed at the event. There will be vegan and vegetarian options. Most food items will be between $5-$15. Beers, seltzers & margaritas range from $7-$15. Water at select locations is free. Funds raised from concessions will benefit charity. Credit cards and cash will be accepted at all bars, taco makers and vendors. All bars will feature a CASH Express Line. Limited ATMs will be available on-site & are subject to availability. Children 12 & under don’t need an experience pass. Parking will be available in lots next to Metropolitan Park.

Click here for more information.