Gal Gadot: ‘Wonder Woman 3′ in development

The previously cancelled Wonder Woman 3 seems to be getting the greenlight after all.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Gal Gadot confirms that her, James Gunn, and Peter Safran are going to develop the next “Wonder Woman” movie together. Gadot last portrayed the titular hero in 2020′s Wonder Woman 1984.

It is unclear, however, if Patty Jenkins will return to direct Wonder Woman 3. Jenkins directed both “Wonder Woman” films.

After DC Studios changed leadership in October 2022 to Gunn and Safran, the future of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) was up in the air. The DCEU started in 2013 with Man of Steel. The DCEU was unfortunately plagued with critical and financial mediocrity. Compared to Marvel Studio’s Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the DCEU was struggling to catch up.

Gunn and Safran were brought in to re-envision how DC films and TV would play out in the future. Gunn and Safran decided to end the current continuity set in the DCEU and begin anew with the DC Universe (DCU), with the first film being 2025′s Superman: Legacy. The film will be the first solo Superman film since Man of Steel.

However, due to the on-going WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike, further development of Wonder Woman 3 is halted until further notice. There is no current release date, but it could come out as early as 2026.