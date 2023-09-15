You can now rent or buy ‘Barbie’ at home

No need to travel to Barbieland anymore, because you can watch the summer blockbuster at home now by renting or purchasing it from Prime Video and other digital platforms.

If you still haven’t seen “Barbie,” this is the perfect opportunity to take in one of the best movies to come out this summer. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry and you’ll wonder why Ryan Gosling wasn’t asked to play Ken in a movie earlier.

“Barbie” was easily the movie of the summer, and it became the highest grossing film by a female director ever. Greta Gerwig helped bring in a whopping $1.38 billion worldwide at the box office, and that number just continues to grow.

You can rent or buy “Barbie” on Prime Video right now, as well as Google Play, Apple TV, Vudu and others. The price varies per platform, but to rent the movie on Prime, it’s $24.99, and to buy the film on Prime, it’s $29.99.

It may seem like a lot of money to just purchase or rent a movie at home, but when you think about it, I probably paid that much money to see the movie in theaters, after I bought myself a gallon of popcorn and a large soda.

That being said, if you subscribe to Max (formally HBO Max), “Barbie” will be streaming on the app at some point this fall. Warner Bros. confirmed over the summer that “Barbie” would eventually land on Max at some point during the fall, but that could mean at the end of this month, or the end of November.

I’m guessing we won’t see “Barbie” on Max until November, as Warner Bros. is going to want to milk as much money out of it as possible. So if you can wait until late in the fall, just stream it on Max. If not, I still highly recommend renting or buying the movie at home if you haven’t seen it yet. The movie is just that good.