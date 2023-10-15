TV icon Suzanne Somers dies following years-long cancer battle: reports

Somers is seen here at the 26th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Jan. 3, 2015, in Palm Springs, California.

“Three’s Company” and “Step by Step” actress and author Suzanna Somers passed away Sunday, according to a report by Page Six.

Page Six said it spoke with her publicist and confirmed her death. Somers was 76 years old and died one day before her 77th birthday, Page Six noted.

According to her publicist, Page Six said, she passed away peacefully in her home after surviving an “aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years. Somers was surrounded by her husband, son and immediate family.

