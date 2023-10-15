74º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Entertainment

TV icon Suzanne Somers dies following years-long cancer battle: reports

Staff, News4JAX

Tags: Three's Company, Suzanne Somers, TV Actress, Entertainment
Somers is seen here at the 26th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Jan. 3, 2015, in Palm Springs, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Three’s Company” and “Step by Step” actress and author Suzanna Somers passed away Sunday, according to a report by Page Six.

Page Six said it spoke with her publicist and confirmed her death. Somers was 76 years old and died one day before her 77th birthday, Page Six noted.

According to her publicist, Page Six said, she passed away peacefully in her home after surviving an “aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years. Somers was surrounded by her husband, son and immediate family.

Click here to read Page Six’s report.

When the 1980s began, Suzanne Somers had already been a star for several years thanks to the sitcom "Three's Company." She also went on to star in her own sitcom "She's the Sheriff" from 1987 to 1989. (ABC)

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.