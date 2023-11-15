ZZ Top, Craig Morgan, Flo Rida to headline 2024 Florida Strawberry Festival 🍓

PLANT CITY, Fla. – There are 11 days of strawberries and music coming to Florida!

Floridians can head to Plant City to enjoy their fair share of strawberries and live music from Feb. 29 to March 10, 2024.

The annual Florida Strawberry Festival announced its 2024 concert lineup which includes the Black Eyed Peas, ZZ Top, Zach Williams, Craig Morgan, Flo Rida and more.

Festival-goers can get their hands on fresh strawberries, strawberry shortcakes, strawberry shortcake milkshakes, strawberry-coated nuts, chocolate-dipped strawberries, strawberry pie and cheesecake, strawberry pizza and more.

If strawberries aren’t your thing, there’s entertainment, youth livestock shows, rides and more delicious food.

Gates open each weekday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Click here for more information. Click here for the festival events calendar.

Advance tickets go on sale Thurs., Dec. 7 at 8 a.m. and can be purchased online at www.flstrawberryfestival.com.