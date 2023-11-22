Hallmark Christmas movies: See list, descriptions of premieres for Nov. 22-26

An annual staple of the holiday season is back.

With Christmas roughly a month away, Hallmark has been premiering its annual slate of movies that captivate many around the country.

The first of 40 movies premiered on Oct. 20, with new movies normally premiering every Thursday on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Channel, and every Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the Hallmark Channel through Dec. 26.

Of note, the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Channel will premiere its new movie on Wednesday night instead of Thursday this week, with the Hallmark Channel showing new movies each night Thursday through Sunday.

Come back to our sites each week for a list and description of each movie premiering over the weekend until the last one does on Dec. 26.

Here are the movies premiering Nov. 22-26. All times are 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT:

Wednesday

Title: “A Season For Family”

Channel: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: Stacey Farber, Brendan Penny

Plot: Siblings were adopted into separate families try to reunite for Christmas.

Thursday

Title: “Catch Me If You Claus”

Channel: Hallmark Channel

Stars: Italia Ricci, Luke MacFarlane

Plot: A woman who aims to anchor the news runs into a man who insists he’s Santa’s son and is on a first Christmas mission. A career-making story unfolds.

Friday

Title: “Holiday Road”

Channel: Hallmark Channel

Stars: Warren Christie, Sara Canning

Plot: Nine strangers bond through a road trip to Denver after they all are stranded at an airport during the holidays.

Saturday

Title: “Haul Out The Holly: Lit UP”

Channel: Hallmark Channel

Stars: Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown

Plot: A couple leads an HOA to another successful Christmas season.

Sunday

Title: “A Biltmore Christmas”

Channel: Hallmark Channel

Stars: Kristoffer Polaha, Bethany Joy Lenz, Jonathan Frakes

Plot: A screenwriter earns a dream job when she is hired to remake a popular holiday movie “His Merry Wife!”

If you missed it, here is a look back at some of the movies that have premiered: