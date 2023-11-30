Hallmark Christmas movies: See list, descriptions of premieres for Nov. 30-Dec. 3

An annual staple of the holiday season is back.

With Christmas less than a month away, Hallmark has been premiering its annual slate of movies that captivate many around the country.

The first of 40 movies premiered on Oct. 20, with new movies normally premiering every Thursday on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Channel, and every Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the Hallmark Channel through Dec. 26.

Come back to our sites each week for a list and description of each movie premiering over the weekend until the last one does on Dec. 26.

Here are the movies premiering Nov. 30-Dec. 3. All times are 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT:

Thursday

Title: “Time For Her to Come Home for Christmas”

Channel: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: Shenae Grimes-Beech, Chris Carmack, Grace Leer.

Plot: A woman leads the church choir in a small town at Christmas.

Friday

Title: “My Norwegian Holiday”

Channel: Hallmark Channel

Stars: Rhiannon Fish, David Elsendoorn.

Plot: A man and a woman travel to Norway to uncover the origins of a troll figurine that the woman owns while she is grieving the loss of her grandmother.

Saturday

Title: “A Not So Royal Christmas”

Channel: Hallmark Channel

Stars: Brooke D’Orsay, Will Kemp.

Plot: A journalist tries to land an interview with a Count, but the royal family has a groundskeeper fill in since the real Count left years prior.

Sunday

Title: “Christmas With A Kiss”

Channel: Hallmark Channel

Stars: Mishael Morgan, Ronnie Rowe Jr., Jamie Callica.

Plot: Romance blooms after a woman returns home to help with her family’s Christmas Carnival.

If you missed it, here is a look back at some of the movies that have premiered: