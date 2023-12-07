Hallmark Christmas movies: See list, descriptions of premieres for Dec. 7-10

An annual staple of the holiday season continues.

With Christmas weeks away, Hallmark has been premiering its annual slate of movies that captivate many around the country.

The first of 40 movies premiered on Oct. 20, with new movies normally premiering every Thursday on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Channel, and every Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the Hallmark Channel through Dec. 26.

Come back to our sites each week for a list and description of each movie premiering over the weekend until the last one does on Dec. 26.

Here are the movies premiering Dec. 7-10. All times are 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT:

Thursday

Title: “To All A Good Night”

Channel: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: Kimberley Sustad, Mark Ghanime.

Plot: The life of a mysterious man is saved by a small-town photographer, just as the man might be in town to buy her family’s parkland that also serves as the site of the annual Christmas celebration.

Friday

Title: “Magic In Mistletoe”

Channel: Hallmark Channel

Stars: Lyndie Greenwood, Paul Campbell.

Plot: A publicist tries to help an author of a popular book series recapture his holiday spirit and save his career.

Saturday

Title: “Christmas On Cherry Lane”

Channel: Hallmark Channel

Stars: Catherine Bell, Jonathan Bennett, John Brotherton, Erin Cahill, James Denton, Vincent Rodriquez III.

Plot: At turning points in their lives, three families celebrate Christmas.

Sunday

Title: “Round And Round”

Channel: Hallmark Channel

Stars: Vic Michaelis, Bryan Greenberg, Rick Hoffman.

Plot: A woman is stuck in a time loop reliving the night of her parent’s Hanukkah party. A man that her grandma is trying to set her up with tries to help her make it to tomorrow.

