AGT finalist, plane crash survivor to perform at Morocco Shrine Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - America’s Got Talent finalist and "Golden Buzzer" recipient Kechi Okwuchi is coming to Jacksonville next month.

The concert, held at the Morocco Shrine Center, will include dinner, a concert and Kechi Okwuchi's inspiring story.

Kechi is a 29-year-old Nigerian-born young woman, currently living in Houston, Texas.

Kechi found her true voice after her accident- a plane crash that took the lives of 107 of 109 passengers in Nigeria in 2005. Throughout the difficult journey of burns recovery, Kechi was sustained by her Christian faith, her family and her music.

Tickets are $50. Meet and greet tickets are also available for purchase at the event for $20.

Proceeds from the concert will go to Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Seating is limited. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Morocco Shrine Center 3800 Saint Johns Bluff Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224

