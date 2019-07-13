All Elite Wrestling's Fight for the Fallen takes over Daily's Place

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There's a big event Saturday night at Daily’s Place outside TIAA Bank Field, but it’s not football or a concert. It’s a pro wrestling show funded by Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s son, Tony Khan.

The new All Elite Wrestling, or AEW, is hosting its first live event in Jacksonville called Fight For The Fallen.

The Khan family has invested millions into AEW, which is trying to be a top player in a business that generates at least hundreds of millions of dollars annually.

AEW is not yet on weekly TV yet, though there have been regular pay-per-view events. But Saturday night's event in Jacksonville -- the first one to come to where the company is headquartered -- will be livestreamed for free on Bleacher Report.

The preshow starts at 7:30 p.m. and the main show starts at 8:30 p.m. The event is called Fight For The Fallen because part of the proceeds is going to victims of gun violence, which is something that Tony Khan said was very important to him when he started this promotion in January because of recent violence in Jacksonville.

Die-hard wrestling fans, including locals and people who drove hours to see Saturday night's event, are excited.

"(AEW) made big headline news since Jan. 8 when they did the rally here. In fact, I drove five hours then to come up here and five hours back, and I’ll be driving another five hours tonight," said Salvador Santoyo, who came up from Miami. "They have made a statement in the world of pro wrestling here in America. They have proven to be the No. 2 wrestling company in America right now."

This is just the beginning for AEW. It recently announced a TV deal and will start a weekly television show in October on TNT Drama. There’s a lot of debate on whether it can dethrone the top company in the professional wrestling world, which is World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

