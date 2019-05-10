B2K: Raz B sitting out Jacksonville show to focus on health

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A quarter of the R&B group B2K will not be performing Friday night in Jacksonville or at any remaining Florida dates of the Millennium Tour.

In a recent Instagram post, the group said Raz B, whose real name is De'Mario Monte Thornton, “made a brave decision to take some time to focus on his health.”

It's unclear whether Thornton's decision had anything to do with an encounter he had with a Lyft driver in Jacksonville. The artist said he forgot his Louis Vuitton bag in the car. When the driver refused to return it, Thornton posted the driver’s information on social media.

Afterward, Thornton notified the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, which contacted the Lyft driver. The agency advised the driver to drop off the bag along with its contents and he would not be charged with a crime. Later, Thornton announced he'd gotten his belongings back.

The R&B group wrapped up Friday's Instagram post by saying, “We love you all and can’t wait to see you in Jacksonville."

