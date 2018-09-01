Beyonce and Jay-Z give two Florida students scholarships

ORLANDO, Fla. - Beyonce and Jay-Z stopped in Orlando, Florida, Wednesday night for their On The Run II concert. While they gave fans an epic performance, they also announced the winners of their scholarship program.

Through the BeyGood and Shawn Carter Foundation, Beyonce and Jay-Z are awarding students across the country with money for college.

Keshawn Morgan, a 17-year-old student at Evans High School was the recipient of the Local OTR II Scholarship. The announcement was made at the concert he attended at Orlando's Camping World stadium. He was selected by the Boys and Girls Club of America. Morgan is No. 3 in his class, a member of the UNICEF club and President of the Spanish Honor Society. He was awarded $100,000 in scholarship money dedicated to his college enrollment. The second recipient was from Atlanta. Eleven winners total will be selected by the Boys and Girls Club as the tour continues.

Earlier this summer another student was awarded scholarship money from from the Homecoming Scholars award. The iconic couple chose Demetrius Weaver to receive the scholarship. Beyonce and Jay-Z developed this merit-based program solely for students enrolled in historically black colleges and universities. Weaver is a graduate student at Bethune Cookman University in Daytona, Florida, and is studying criminal justice administration.

The OTR II tour has grossed more than $52 million so far, according to TheGrapeJuice.net. The hip-hop couple has performed 9 out of 48 shows in their worldwide tour, which includes performances from their current album "Love Over Everything." This joint album peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 charts upon its release in June of this year.

