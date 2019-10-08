'Blippi Live' coming to Jacksonville in February

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Your children are going to love this!

Popular YouTube entertainer "Blippi" is coming to the Florida Theatre next year. His performance will be held on February, 6 at 6:00 p.m.

Stevin John, better known by his alias Blippi, is an American children's entertainer and educator on YouTube and Amazon Video. He has more than 4.81 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

During his show children will sing, dance and learn.

Pre-sale tickets will be available using the code: TRUCK! General public tickets on sale Friday, October 11 at 10 a.m.

You can call the Box Office to get pre-sale "Blippi" tickets at 904.355.2787

