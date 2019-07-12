California Baskin-Robbins transforms for 'Stranger Things'

BURBANK, Cal. - Stranger Things fanatics, "ahoy!" Or should we say "Scoops Ahoy!" Baskin-Robbins in Burbank, California made a huge transformation by bringing the town of Hawkins to life.

The Netflix series fans had the opportunity to visit a pop-up shop of the retro 1985 ice cream parlor "Scoops Ahoy" at the store.

The shop was complete with a special menu. Some of the flavors include "The Upside Down Sundae," the "Demogorgon Sundae" and the "USS Butterscotch" sundae, according to NBC 7 news.

Fans who attend the pop-up were greeted by Baskin-Robbin staff who are in full character with uniforms and all, because how can you enjoy "Scoops Ahoy" ice cream without the entire Hawkins gang?

In the season premiere, the charismatic characters reunite for another summer and more Demogorgon slaying where the majority of the season takes place in the new Starcourt Mall in the town of Hawkins.

The Stranger Things pop-up will be open through July 14th.

