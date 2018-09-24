'Camera ready' St. Marys site of another Hollywood flick

ST. MARYS, Ga. - Southeast Georgia is back in the Hollywood spotlight.

Several months ago, Disney filmed part of “Dumbo” in St. Marys, and now the city's Riverview Hotel will appear in the Warner Brothers film “Doctor Sleep,” a sequel to Stephen King's “The Shining.”

Crews filmed Monday outside of the hotel on the street and along the St. Marys River.

News4Jax was there, but our crew was asked not to film near any of the scenes being produced.

The Coastal Georgia Film Alliance said the production was filming the opening scene of the movie and flashback scenes.

“I was glad to hear that they wanted to come here, and I said, 'What can I do to help?' And one thing about St. Marys is everybody, all the businesses, everybody here -- we’re very film friendly, and we’re camera ready, so if they come to town, we’re going to help them,” said Doug Vaught, commissioner of the CGFA.

Warners Brothers was expected to wrap up filming in St. Marys on Monday.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.