Chip and Joanna Gaines build playhouse for St. Jude

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Chip and Joanna Gaines, the stars of HGTV's hit show 'Fixer Upper,' teamed up with Target to gift St. Jude Children's Research Hospital with a $1.5 million check. The couple also built a one-of-a-kind playhouse.

According to an article on People.com, "As we walked in today, a little boy told us that he's demo daying his cancer treatment," Chip Gaines said.

The couple raised donations through a social media campaign. This isn't the first time the couple has helped St. Jude. In 2017, the stars traveled to Memphis to redesign the dining room using pieces from their Heart & Hand with Magnolia collection. Chip Gaines also vowed to shave his head on-site at St. Jude if fans raised $25,000 in under a week. Fans surpassed that goal in 2017.

