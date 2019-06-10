Chris Brown announces tour stop in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Global music icon, world-class entertainer and Grammy Award winner Chris Brown is coming to Jacksonville.
The INDIGOAT Tour is scheduled to stop Jacksonville on August 30th at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
Other performers include the hottest names in hip-hop: Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, Joyner Lucas and Yella Beezy.
"Following last year’s highly successful Heartbreak on a Full Moon Tour, Brown is returning to the stage, where he’ll wow audiences across the U.S. with a fresh high-energy show complete with his signature dance skills and strong vocals, as well as new music."
Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 14th at 12 p.m. and will be available at the Tom Bush Family of Dealerships Box Offices located at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, or online at LiveNation.com.
INDIGOAT Tour 2019 U.S. Dates:
DATE CITY VENUE
Tue Aug 20 Portland, OR Moda Center
Wed Aug 21 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
Fri Aug 23 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
Sat Aug 24 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
Mon Aug 26 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena
Wed Aug 28 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
Fri Aug 30 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Memorial Arena
Sat Aug 31 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
Sun Sep 01 Sunrise, FL BB&T Center
Wed Sep 04 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Fri Sep 06 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
Sat Sep 07 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
Sun Sep 08 Hampton, VA Hampton Coliseum
Tue Sep 10 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
Wed Sep 11 Albany, NY Times Union Center
Fri Sep 13 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
Sat Sep 14 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Tue Sep 17 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Wed Sep 18 Allentown, PA PPL Center
Fri Sep 20 Boston, MA TD Garden
Sat Sep 21 Hartford, CT XL Center
Sun Sep 22 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
Tue Sep 24 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
Wed Sep 25 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
Thu Sep 26 Chicago, IL United Center
Sat Sep 28 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Mon Sep 30 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Wed Oct 02 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
Sat Oct 05 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Sun Oct 06 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Tue Oct 08 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
Thu Oct 10 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena
Fri Oct 11 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center
Sat Oct 12 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
Tue Oct 15 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena
Thu Oct 17 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center
Fri Oct 18 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena
Sat Oct 19 Anaheim, CA Honda Center
