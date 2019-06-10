Chris Brown announces tour stop in Jacksonville

Chris Brown performs at 2018 BET Experience Staples Center Concert at L.A. Live on June 22, 2018, in Los Angeles.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Global music icon, world-class entertainer and Grammy Award winner Chris Brown is coming to Jacksonville.

The INDIGOAT Tour is scheduled to stop Jacksonville on August 30th at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Other performers include the hottest names in hip-hop: Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, Joyner Lucas and Yella Beezy.

"Following last year’s highly successful Heartbreak on a Full Moon Tour, Brown is returning to the stage, where he’ll wow audiences across the U.S. with a fresh high-energy show complete with his signature dance skills and strong vocals, as well as new music."

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 14th at 12 p.m. and will be available at the Tom Bush Family of Dealerships Box Offices located at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, or online at LiveNation.com.

INDIGOAT Tour 2019 U.S. Dates:

DATE CITY VENUE

Tue Aug 20 Portland, OR Moda Center

Wed Aug 21 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

Fri Aug 23 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

Sat Aug 24 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

Mon Aug 26 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena

Wed Aug 28 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

Fri Aug 30 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Memorial Arena

Sat Aug 31 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

Sun Sep 01 Sunrise, FL BB&T Center

Wed Sep 04 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Fri Sep 06 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

Sat Sep 07 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Sun Sep 08 Hampton, VA Hampton Coliseum

Tue Sep 10 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

Wed Sep 11 Albany, NY Times Union Center

Fri Sep 13 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Sat Sep 14 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Tue Sep 17 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Wed Sep 18 Allentown, PA PPL Center

Fri Sep 20 Boston, MA TD Garden

Sat Sep 21 Hartford, CT XL Center

Sun Sep 22 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

Tue Sep 24 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Wed Sep 25 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

Thu Sep 26 Chicago, IL United Center

Sat Sep 28 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Mon Sep 30 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Wed Oct 02 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

Sat Oct 05 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Sun Oct 06 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Tue Oct 08 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

Thu Oct 10 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Fri Oct 11 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center

Sat Oct 12 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

Tue Oct 15 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena

Thu Oct 17 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center

Fri Oct 18 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena

Sat Oct 19 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

