Chris Brown announces tour stop in Jacksonville

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer
Chris Brown performs at 2018 BET Experience Staples Center Concert at L.A. Live on June 22, 2018, in Los Angeles.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Global music icon, world-class entertainer and Grammy Award winner Chris Brown is coming to Jacksonville. 

The INDIGOAT Tour is scheduled to stop Jacksonville on August 30th at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. 

Other performers include the hottest names in hip-hop: Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, Joyner Lucas and Yella Beezy.

"Following last year’s highly successful Heartbreak on a Full Moon Tour, Brown is returning to the stage, where he’ll wow audiences across the U.S. with a fresh high-energy show complete with his signature dance skills and strong vocals, as well as new music." 

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 14th at 12 p.m. and will be available at the Tom Bush Family of Dealerships Box Offices located at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, or online at LiveNation.com.

Click here for more information. 

INDIGOAT Tour 2019 U.S. Dates:

DATE    CITY    VENUE
Tue Aug 20    Portland, OR    Moda Center
Wed Aug 21    Tacoma, WA    Tacoma Dome
Fri Aug 23    Salt Lake City, UT    Vivint Smart Home Arena
Sat Aug 24    Denver, CO    Pepsi Center
Mon Aug 26    Oklahoma City, OK    Chesapeake Energy Arena
Wed Aug 28    New Orleans, LA    Smoothie King Center
Fri Aug 30    Jacksonville, FL    VyStar Memorial Arena
Sat Aug 31    Tampa, FL    Amalie Arena
Sun Sep 01    Sunrise, FL    BB&T Center
Wed Sep 04    Nashville, TN    Bridgestone Arena
Fri Sep 06    Raleigh, NC    PNC Arena
Sat Sep 07    Charlotte, NC    Spectrum Center
Sun Sep 08    Hampton, VA    Hampton Coliseum
Tue Sep 10    Buffalo, NY    KeyBank Center
Wed Sep 11    Albany, NY    Times Union Center
Fri Sep 13    Newark, NJ    Prudential Center
Sat Sep 14    Brooklyn, NY    Barclays Center
Tue Sep 17    Philadelphia, PA    Wells Fargo Center
Wed Sep 18    Allentown, PA    PPL Center
Fri Sep 20    Boston, MA    TD Garden
Sat Sep 21    Hartford, CT    XL Center
Sun Sep 22    Washington, DC    Capital One Arena
Tue Sep 24    Pittsburgh, PA    PPG Paints Arena
Wed Sep 25    Columbus, OH    Nationwide Arena
Thu Sep 26    Chicago, IL    United Center
Sat Sep 28    Indianapolis, IN    Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Mon Sep 30    Detroit, MI    Little Caesars Arena
Wed Oct 02    St. Louis, MO    Enterprise Center
Sat Oct 05    Dallas, TX    American Airlines Center
Sun Oct 06    Houston, TX    Toyota Center
Tue Oct 08    San Antonio, TX    AT&T Center
Thu Oct 10    Phoenix, AZ    Talking Stick Resort Arena
Fri Oct 11    Los Angeles, CA    Staples Center
Sat Oct 12    Sacramento, CA    Golden 1 Center
Tue Oct 15    Oakland, CA    Oracle Arena
Thu Oct 17    Fresno, CA    Save Mart Center
Fri Oct 18    San Diego, CA    Viejas Arena
Sat Oct 19    Anaheim, CA    Honda Center

