'Chucky,' 'Killer Klowns' to join Halloween Horror Nights lineup

ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando will be adding 1980s horror icons Chucky and Killer Klowns from Outer Space to this year’s Halloween Horror Nights lineup as scare zones.

The Revenge of Chucky scare zone will feature a toy fair turned lethal, filled with twists on childhood toys from the past. Guests will be stalked by possessed toys, including murderous monkeys, a board game turned deadly and more. Guests will also come face-to-face with Chucky himself.

The Killer Klowns from Outer Space scare zone will include a circus tent filled with clowns inspired by the horror sci-fi film. Guests will try to escape the killer klowns or face the wrath of their ray guns, which will turn them into cotton candy snacks.

This year’s event will feature five scare zones in total and 10 haunted houses, the most houses in event history, and one live show.

The three remaining scare zones, based on original stories, are Vamp 85: New Year’s Eve, Twisted Tradition and The Harvest.

Halloween Horror Nights will take place on 34 select nights from Sept. 14 through Nov. 3 at Universal Orlando Resort. This year’s event features horrors from 1980s cinematic greats, slasher films and cult classics, as well as original nightmares inspired by the past.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com.

