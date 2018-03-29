Clay County Fair opens for 10-day run

The 10-day fair opened Thursday, and crowds built to Saturday's record crowd as 23,199 filled the midway.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The 31st Clay County Agricultural Fair kicks off Thursday and runs through April 7.

With this year's theme, "It's our fair," organizers strive to provide an event that is both fun and educational, showcasing Clay County's agricultural, educational, civic and commercial interests.

Meteorologist Richard Nunn will help cut the ribbon just before the 2 p.m. open. Return to this story this afternoon for video of Richard's first look at this years' fair.

After gate admission ($2 on opening day, $7 for adults and $5 for children/seniors other days), most exhibits and attractions are free.

Eight exhibit buildings are used for commercial, nonprofit and competitive exhibits. Competitive exhibits show off people's talents and offer a chance to win money or a ribbon.

The midway features more than 40 rides, with things to thrill all ages. Wristbands for unlimited rides are $15 each in advance.

Main-stage entertainment in the Cattlemen's Arena is featured almost daily during the fair. Top national acts perform in this huge facility. This year's performers include Chris Janson, Jeremy Camp, High Valley and Chase Rice.

All entertainment is free, although reserved seating is available for a small charge.

The "Clay's Show Me Your Talent" Community Stage features entertainment and contests each day of the fair. Local talent perform in a relaxed atmosphere.

The Ag-Tainment Stage is held each day of the fair. Ground acts and local talent perform in a relaxed atmosphere. Tables are provided so guests can enjoy the fair food and entertainment at the same time.

Livestock exhibits provide the opportunity to experience the agriculture roots of the community and the fair. It's an opportunity to see farm life that's important to the American way of life and food supply.

New this year is goat yoga, where cute, hoofed creatures help fairgoers get limber.

The fair is at the Clay County Fairgrounds, 2493 State Road 16, west of Green Cove Springs.

For more information, schedule and ticket prices, visit ClayCountyFair.org.

