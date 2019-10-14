Country singer Lee Brice to perform at Topgolf in Jacksonville

Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two popular singers are coming to Jacksonville in December.

Country singer Lee Brice and "The Voice" winner Cassadee Pope will perform at Topgolf for a first-time Concert on the Green on Dec. 6.

Brice, who was born in South Carolina, is best known for hits like "A Woman Like You," "Hard to Love," "I Drive Your Truck" and "I Don't Dance."

Pope won the third season of "The Voice" in 2012 and her album "Frame by Frame" debuted at No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart in 2013.

The show is scheduled for 7 p.m. and tickets go on sale Friday at Topgolf.com.

A spokesperson from Topgolf will visit "The Morning Show" studio Tuesday to discuss the concert and the possibility of more concerts in the future.

