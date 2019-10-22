'Disney on Ice: Mickey's Search Party' coming to Jacksonville!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's a Disney lover's dream come true!

Mickey Mouse and his friends are coming to Jacksonville!

Disney On Ice presents "Mickey's Search Party," a brand-new adventure filled with world-class skating, high-flying acrobatics and unexpected stunts!

The new show will be held at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 2-5, 2020.

"Help them follow Captain Hook's treasure map and look for clues in the search for Tinker Bell in immersive, fantastic worlds," a release said. "Explore the colorful spirit realm of Coco in Miguel's Disney On Ice debut, sail away with Moana as she bravely saves her island, see Belle in the sky above you as the enchanted chandelier comes to life, and sing-along with Elsa in the icy world of Frozen."

You will also recognize characters from Aladdin, Toy Story and The Little Mermaid. There will be flips, tricks, singing, dancing and magic!

Tickets on sale now and start at just $15. Click here to buy tickets. Click here for tickets from the Jacksonville Theater.

You can also purchase tickets by phone: 866-248-8740.

SHOW DATES SHOW TIMES Apr 02, 2020

07:30PM Apr 03, 2020

07:30PM Apr 04, 2020

11:00AM , 03:00PM , 07:00PM Apr 05, 2020 01:00PM , 05:00PM

