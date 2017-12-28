Downtown Jacksonville's calendar packed leading up to New Year's

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With New Year’s Eve and the Taxslayer Bowl fast approaching, there’s plenty to do downtown between now and the end of the year.
Whether it's the downtown boat parade or model trains at the MOSH, there's something for everyone.
Arts and Culture
- December 29: Michael Carbonaro Live at the Florida Theatre
- December 30: Jim Gaffigan at the Veterans Memorial Arena
- December 30: Jacksonville Light Boat Parade
- December 31: New Year's Eve: Orchestral Lunacy at the Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts
- December 31: So Long, '17! Brunch at Candy Apple Cafe
Family Fun
- Through December31: 5th Annual Holiday Trains at MOSH
- Through December 31: Jacksonville Children's Chorus presents Downtown Dazzle
- December 28: Main Library's Not Your Average Christmas Movie Series: We're No Angels
- December 28: Riverfront Live Thursdays at Doubletree Jacksonville Riverfront
- December 28: PVRK [A tribute to Chester Bennington] at 1904 Music Hall
- December 29: Music in the Plaza
- December 29: Holiday Block Party at the Veterans Memorial Arena
- December 29: Mad Cowford Improv: Cattle Battle at Hourglass Pub
- December 29: The Spill Canvas acoustic Christmas at 1904 Music Hall
- December 30: 2017 TaxSlayer Bowl Celebration at the Jacksonville Landing
- December 30: New Year's Warmup at Myth Nightclub
- December 30: TaxSlayer Bowl Party at Fionn MacCool's
- December 31: New Year's Eve Celebration at the Jacksonville Landing
- December 31: New Year's Eve at Unity Plaza
- December 31: A Roaring New Year's Eve at The Volstead
- December 31: The Art Of NYE 2018 at Downtown Cigar Lounge
- December 31: Toast: New Year's Eve Celebration at Cowford Chophouse
- December 31: New Year's Eve 2018 Black Tie Masquerade at Myth Nightclub
- December 31: Breezy Jazz Club's Inaugural New Year's Eve Extravaganza
- December 31: New Years Eve Karaoke Party at Hourglass Pub
- December 31: Lex Jax VIP New Year's Eve Party at Lexington Hotel & Conference Center
Sports, Health and Fitness
- December 30: TaxSlayer Bowl
- December 31: VyStar 5K Run
The events information in this story is from downtownjacksonville.org. The organization's full calendar can be found here.