Elton John is bringing his farewell tour to Jacksonville... again

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Elton John is bringing his sold-out Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour back to Jacksonville!
The number one top-performing solo male artist announced his new performance date at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on June 3 after selling out a previous show in Jacksonville.
Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, October 18 at 10 a.m.
Tickets and VIP packages can be purchased here.
American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Thursday, October 10 at 10 a.m. through Monday, October 14 at 10 p.m.
