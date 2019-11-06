Everything you need to know about 2019 Jacksonville fair

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's that time of year! The 2019 Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair will take place Thursday, Nov. 7, through Sunday, Nov. 17.

The 11-day event at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds near TIAA Bank Field kicks off at 5 p.m. Thursday when the gates open.

The hours vary each day, but the admissions gates will close one hour prior to the fair closing.

VIEW: Daily fair schedule

This year, fair staff said they are taking extra precautions, including adding an extra day of setup to make sure riders will be safe. That is why the fair is opening on Thursday evening, instead of Wednesday.

Bill Olson, CEO and president of the Jacksonville fair, also told News4Jax that there will be security in place to ensure the safety of fairgoers.

"We still have security at the gates, with the bag checks and the metal detectors," Olson said. "And (there will be) more of a presence on the ground. We have hired additional security guards and additional [Jacksonville sheriff's officers] to be visible on the ground."

Below is a guide to all the fun, food and festivities at the annual event. Answers to frequently asked questions and more information can also be found by visiting jacksonvillefair.com or calling the Greater Jacksonville Fair office at 904-353-0535.

Tickets

The Jacksonville fair is offering special ride and ticket promotions. You can always check out the fair schedule and fair deal days before buying tickets.

Below are the standard day admission ticket prices for the 2019 Jacksonville fair:

Adults (ages 13 to 64) entry ticket: $10

Senior (65 and older) entry ticket: $6

Children (ages 6 to 12) entry ticket: $6

Children (5 and under) entry ticket: Free

Those prices are for fair admission only. Rides must be purchased separately.

Click here to purchase admission tickets and mega passes in advance.

Concerts

Uncle Kracker, Blanco Brown, Eli Young Band and Blue Oyster Cult are among the performances lined up for the 2019 Jacksonville fair concert series.

The concert series is included with the cost of admission, but VIP Seating tickets are available for purchase. VIP Seating means you will be seated center stage and within the first 20 rows. Click here to purchase VIP Seating, which costs $10 a ticket.

Below is the concert lineup for this year's fair:

Thursday, Nov. 7: Gator Country Jam with Chris Janson

Friday, Nov. 8: Uncle Kracker

Monday, Nov. 11: Blanco Brown

Thursday, Nov. 14: Eli Young Band

Friday, Nov. 15: Blue Oyster Cult

Saturday, Nov. 9, through Tuesday, Nov. 12: Kazual

Monday, Nov. 11: Lane Pittman

Wednesday, Nov. 13, through Sunday, Nov. 17: Dennis Lee Band

Wednesday, Nov. 13, through Sunday, Nov. 17: Kari and Billy

Food

From funnel cakes to fried Oreos, you'll be able to find all sorts of deep-friend delectables and more at the Jacksonville fair.

There will also be food specials. Nov. 12 is $2 Tuesday and there will be $3 specials from Thursday, Nov. 7, to Monday, Nov. 11, and from Wednesday, Nov. 13, to Sunday, Nov. 17.

Click here to view the fair food specials and find out where you'll be able to find them at the fairgrounds.

Family fun

If rides aren't your thing, there will also be shows and attractions at the Jacksonville fair.

The free family entertainment includes:

3 Ring Super Circus

Agri-Puppets

Amazing Bubble Factory

JUMP! The Ultimate Dog Show

Play with Giants

Robinson's Racing Pigs

Stingray Encounter

You can find a calendar of all fair activities at jacksonvillefair.com/events.

Parking

The city typically charges $5 to park for the Jacksonville fair. Lot availability varies daily. Click here to view parking maps for each day of the fair.

The cost to park can increase depending on any events being held at TIAA Bank Field, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena or Daily's Place. Any additional questions regarding parking can be answered by contacting SMG and the City of Jacksonville at 904-630-CITY (2489).

