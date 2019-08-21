FAMU grad and star of "Queer Eye" joins "Dancing with the Stars" 28 cast

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Karamo Brown, host of Netflix "Queer Eye" and graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University will be joining the season 28 cast of Danicng with the Stars.

Wednesday, ABC introduced the entire cast on Good Morning America. The ballroom dancing competition skipped a season in the spring. This will be the first time fans get to watch celebrities pair up with pro dancers since the fall. The show premiers in mid-September.

Leading up to Wednesay's announcement the official "Dancing with the Stars" Instagram page hinted that Brown would be joining the cast. If you're a Rattler... you knew what the FAMU pendant meant... and exactly who it suggested would be putting on their dancing shoes.

Other clues included a poster with coordinates leading to Houston, TX, where Brown is from. Another poster hints at his time spent as a cast memeber of "The Real World." Fans may have also picked up on clues on the computer screen wth a cache of bomber jackets Brown is know to wear on "Queer Eye."

Other cast members include:

Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette’s most-recent star

Lauren Alaina, American Idol season 10 runner-up and a country singer

James Van Der Beek, an actor best known for Dawson’s Creek who’s currently on FX’s Pose

Ray Lewis, former Baltimore Raven and Pro Football Hall of Famer

Kate Flannery, an actor best known for The Office

Ally Brooke, former member of Fifth Harmony

Lamar Odom, former NBA player and Khloé Kardashian’s ex-husband

Kel Mitchell, comedian and actor best known as half of Kenan & Kel

Sean Spicer, Donald Trump’s first press secretary

Christie Brinkley, former supermodel

Mary Wilson from The Supremes

