From 'Toy Story 4' to 'Midsommar,' here's what to see in theaters now

Toy Story 4

Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that's Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called "Forky" to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.

Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 98 percent and an Audience Score of 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Toy Story 4" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on June 21.

"[Director Josh] Cooley's film quickens and deepens," according to Anthony Lane of the New Yorker, while Salon's Matthew Rozsa said, "The latest installment, 'Toy Story 4,' is perhaps the bleakest (and most beautiful) of them all."

It's screening at AMC Regency 24 (9451 Regency Square Blvd.) through Wednesday, July 3. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Midsommar

A young couple travels to Sweden to visit their friend's rural hometown and attend its mid-summer festival. What begins as an idyllic retreat quickly descends into an increasingly violent and bizarre competition at the hands of a pagan cult.

Set to be released on Wednesday, July 3, "Midsommar" already has a Tomatometer Score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

"This is, in other words, a less perfectly crafted nightmare than [director Ari] Aster's last one. But there's a deranged integrity to its sprawl, and to the filmmaker's willingness to embrace the darkest, most unsparing aspects of human desire," noted A.A. Dowd of the AV Club, while Entertainment Weekly's Leah Greenblatt said, "The skin-pricking pleasures of Midsommar aren't rational, they're instinctive: a thrilling, seasick freefall into the light."

Get a piece of the action at Regal Avenues 4DX & RPX (9525 Phillips Hwy.), Regal Beach Boulevard (14051 Beach Blvd.), Regal River City Marketplace (12884 City Center Blvd.), and AMC Regency 24 (9451 Regency Square Blvd.) through Wednesday, July 3. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Do the Right Thing

On the hottest day of the year on a street in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, everyone's hate and bigotry smolders and builds until it explodes into violence.

With a Tomatometer Score of 90 percent and an Audience Score of 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this '80s touchstone has proven a solid viewing choice. The New York Daily News's Kathleen Carroll said, "In the final analysis, the best thing one can say for [director Spike] Lee is that he takes risks, like all true artists. For unlike most of today's film makers, he's not afraid to really challenge a movie audience to do some serious thinking." Carrie Rickey of the Philadelphia Inquirer stated, "['Do the Right Thing' is] an exceptional film, a movie that wisely deprives you of the cozy resolutions and epiphanies so often manufactured by Hollywood. Like the film's principals, you are left feeling that you have been torched where you live."

You can catch it at Sun-Ray Cinema (1028 Park St.) on Sunday, June 30. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

