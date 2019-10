A hilarious and fluffy stand-up comedian is headed our way!

According to his official website, Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias is bringing his 2020 Beyond the Fluffy World Tour to Florida and Georgia in Feb. 2020.

Iglesias will be In Macon, Georgia on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at the Macon City Auditorium.

He will be in Orlando on Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Amway Arena.

