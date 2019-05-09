'Game of Thrones' live concert experience coming to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you’ve been wondering what you’re going to do with your life once “Game of Thrones” ends, Daily’s Place has the answer to that question.

The Jacksonville venue will be hosting the “Game of Thrones” Live Concert Experience on Sept. 20. For one night only, you can enjoy the iconic songs composed by Ramin Djawadi, plus new arrangements.

The one-of-a-kind show will feature musical and visual elements that will bring to life the magic of Westeros fans have come to know over the last decade.

Tickets for the concert go on sale on Monday, May 13 at 10 a.m. But Daily’s Rewards members will get access to pre-sale tickets beginning Thursday.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.