Monster Jam roars back into Jacksonville for all-new arena show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Monster Jam roars back into the River City this weekend.

The Monster Jam Triple Threat Series will be at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday and Sunday.

About 140,000 pounds of dirt was trucked in and dumped on the arena floor. It takes the crew about six to seven hours to transform the arena for the big weekend.

Thousands of fans are expected to pack the arena for the event, which is billed as being a totally different experience than the Monster Jam event in March.

"The difference between this show and the stadium show is that we have lots of seats, and I don't think there's a bad seat in the house," said track construction manager Sharon Ramlow. "The difference is the Monster Truck drivers will also be driving ATVs and speedsters or side by sides so they're going to compete three times in different vehicles, so it's just a totally different show from the stadium."

The tour will feature eight of the most talented athletes all competing in individual racing and skill competitions and overall event championship:

Alien Invasion - Bernard Lyght Blue Thunder - Matt Cody Earthshaker - Tristan England El Toro Loco - Mark List Grave Digger - Krysten Anderson Max-D - Blake Granger Monster Mutt Rottweiler - TBA Soldier Fortune - Kayla Blood

