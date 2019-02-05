Homegrown musician nominated for Grammy Awards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Once known as the Harlem of the South for its jazz, rhythm and blues music, Jacksonville still produces musicians that end up on the world stage.

Up-and-coming producer Jahaan Sweet is nominated for a Grammy Award in 2016 for his work on Kahlani's mix tape, "You Should Be Here." He's up for another three more this year: Album of the Year (Drake "Scorpion"), Best Rap Song ("Lucky You") and Best Urban Contemporary Album (Beyonce & Jay-Z - The Carters "Everything is Love").

Sweet said his love for music began almost 20 years ago.

"I started playing piano at like 6 years old and jazz piano by age 11," Sweet said.

He began playing piano at his church, Saint Paul AME, and then attended LaVilla for middle school and Arts and Douglas Anderson School of the Arts.

After high school, the Jacksonville native attended the prestigious Juilliard School in New York City.

He was writing and producing songs while in college, but his big break came when he met Drake's producer and friend, Boywonder.

"A lot of that happened when I linked up with my brother, Boywonder," Sweet said. "He is a big producer, he ... has been working with Drake since they were 17 years old."

Since then, Sweet has been writing and producing for some really big names, including Kodak Black, Drake, Eminem and The Carters, as in, Beyonce and Jay-Z.

Now 25 years old, Sweet said he is living a sweet life.

"It was a dream come true just being able to work with people that I used to look up to when I was young," Sweet said.

Sweet encourages others to follow their dreams, too.

"Don't ever get caught up in the hype of one place. Be available to chase your dreams. I don't think you can chase dreams in just one place. "

On Sunday, his birthday, Sweet will be in Los Angeles attending the 61st Grammy Awards.

