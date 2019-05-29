Entertainment

iFLY Jacksonville offers BOGO 50% off indoor skydiving this summer

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Want to take flight for cheap? 

iFLY Jacksonville is offering BOGO 50% off indoor skydiving this summer on Wednesdays.  

"Valid only on Wednesdays. Can book a reservation or walk in, but MUST be flown on a Wednesday. 50%off discount is applied to a first time flyer package of equal or lesser value. Only valid on 2,3,4 5 flight experience. Additional restrictions may apply."

Call iFLY for more details. 904-712-3388 

