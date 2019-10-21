Jacksonville Agricultural Fair offers $25 mega pass online

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair is offering a Mega Pass wristband for $25 for purchase exclusively online through Nov. 6. The pass, available at JacksonvilleFair.com, individual admission and unlimited mechanical rides for one-day use during the Fair, Nov. 7 through Nov. 17. at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds located in the Sports and Entertainment District.

Half-price admission tickets are also available for advance purchase online through November 6. Tickets are currently $5 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-12, and $3 for seniors ages 65 and up.

Children ages 5 and under are always granted free admission.

An admission ticket grants the individual one-time entrance into the fairgrounds on the day of the individual's choice and includes all grounds acts, concerts and exhibits. Mechanical ride tickets and concert VIP seating tickets are sold separately.

Regular admission ticket prices are also sold at the fairgrounds ticketing gates. Tickets will be $10 for adults, $6 for children ages 6-12, and $6 for seniors ages 65 and up.

The $20 wristband for unlimited mechanical rides will be in effect Mondays through Thursdays. The $25 Ride Fanatic Wristband for unlimited mechanical rides will be in effect Fridays through Sundays. Guests ages 6-17 are required to purchase a $25 Ride Fanatic Wristband to participate in the Saturday Night Spectacular, Saturdays from 3 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Limited $10 VIP seating tickets for select concerts are available for purchase online.

VIP seating will be available for Uncle Kracker, Eli Young Band, Blanco Brown and Blue Oyster Cult, but free seating is available for all shows with the price of an admission ticket.

For more information visit JacksonvilleFair.com or call (904) 353-0535.

