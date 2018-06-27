Jacksonville Beach continues 17th Moonlight Movies season

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Amidst the sound of the ocean and the feeling of the ocean breeze, Jacksonville Beach will continue its Moonlight Movies series at the Sea Walk Pavilion Friday.

Friday’s featured movie will be “Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle.”

The movie will be shown on a large screen on stage at the Sea Walk Pavilion and begin at 9 p.m.

Moonlight Movies is free to the public.

Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chair or blankets for the movie.

The event will also feature vendors serving non-alcoholic beverages and food.

Visit www.jacksonvillebeach.org for event guidelines. Restrictions include alcohol, skateboards, bicycles, glass, and animals, excluding qualified service animals.

This season of Moonlight Movies is sponsored by the City of Jacksonville Beach, PRI Productions, 96.1 WEJZ, Harrell & Harrell and WJXT Channel 4.

