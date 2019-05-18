Jacksonville Film Festival announces 2019 "First Hollywood" dates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Film Festival has announced dates for the 2019 festival Nov. 15 to Nov. 17.

The annual international film fest is open to submissions as of May 1st through the official festival website where creators can submit to catagories like feature films, shorts, animations, documentaries, student films and more.

Monday, July 1, is the earlybird deadline to submit films to the festival. The regular deadline for submissions is Thursday, August 1, but late submissions will be accepted until Friday, August 30.

Awards will be given to the Best Narrative Feature, Best Documentary Feature, Best Short Narrative, Best Short Documentary and Best of Festival.

This year's theme is "First Hollywood" for Jacksonville's role in the last 100 years of film history.

Known as the “Winter Film Capital of the World,” Jacksonville was once host to 30 film studios that encouraged the southern film community during the advent of film making.

The event is a non-profit organization aimed at encouraging new generations of filmmakers to utilize the city of Jacksonville as their canvas.

Questions can be directed to https://jacksonvillefilmfestival.com/contact-us.

