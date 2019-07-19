Stones fans hope to finally get their ‘Satisfaction' when band takes the stage

Crowd starts to fill the stadium before the start of the show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After months of delays as Mick Jagger recovered from heart surgery, fans from across the globe packed TIAA Bank Field in downtown Jacksonville Friday evening to watch the Rolling Stones take the stage.

The legendary rockers are expected to give fans some satisfaction during what is promised to be a two-hour set in Jacksonville, one of only 13 American cities on the No Filter Tour.

Despite storms that rocked Northeast Florida in the afternoon, the weather cooperated and fans weren't yelling "Gimme Shelter." You could feel the excitement in the air before the gates opened as locals and visitors from as far away as South America and Europe lined up to enter the stadium to see the hottest ticket in the state Friday night.

Someone once told the world "You Can't Always Get What You Want," but being that the man who said that was in town, fans who maybe "Can't Get No Satisfaction" on any old "Ruby Tuesday" in the River City, got a lot Friday.

PHOTOS: Rolling Stones concert in Jacksonville

Like ants to a picnic, concertgoers started mulling hours early, waiting for the feast that is Mick Jagger and the boys showing that "Time Is On (Their) Side" and these "Wild Horses" continue to perform for generations of "Midnight Ramblers" and "Honky Tonk Women."

Paul Crichtona had already attended 34 Stones concerts, but those didn't diminish his excitement for Friday's show.

"This’ll be my 35th Rolling Stones show ... Started in 1973," Crichtona said. "There is nothing else like the Rolling Stones."

Though not quite as many, Glenn Ponder had been to 20 Stones shows before Friday.

"This’ll be 21," Ponder said. "They’re the greatest band in the world. It’s my hobby."

Robin Levin has also been to previous shows and said there's only one place to be.

"I’m always in the pit," Levin said. "That is the only way to watch the Stones is in the pit. You have to be right up there."

Renzo ODone even came all the way from Buenas Aires, Argentina, for the show.

The Jacksonville show had originally been scheduled to perform April 24, but was delayed for months as Mick Jagger recovered from heart surgery.

Friday was the third time if 44 years that the Stones have played an arena concert in Jacksonville. The first one was in 1975 and the other was Nov. 25, 1989, when the Stones played a 2½-hour concert at the Gator Bowl, which was also as part of a stadium tour.

Mayor Lenny Curry even declared July, 19, 2019, Rolling Stones Day in Jacksonville.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.