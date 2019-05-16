Jazz takes over downtown Jacksonville next weekend

Four days. More than a dozen name recording artists performing on two stages. One legend: Gladys Knight.

Local enthusiasts and jazz aficionados from around the world will unite downtown over Memorial Day weekend at the Jacksonville Jazz Festival.

What began three decades ago as the humble Mayport and All That Jazz Festival has grown into one of the largest free jazz festivals in the country, boasting an all-star lineup of jazz legends. Stages at Heming Park and on the sprawling lawn of the Duval County Courthouse will host free concerts Friday night, Saturday and Sunday.

The two stages will anchor a 10-city-block street party with food and drink vendors and a jazz marketplace.

MORE INFO: JacksonvilleJazzFest.com

The jazz kicks off Thursday night with the piano competition at the Florida Theatre and continues at other downtown venues, including a jazz clinic by Marcus Johnson at the Ritz Theatre Saturday morning, a second line jazz parade Saturday afternoon forming at the corner of Broad and Adams streets, a jam session Saturday night at the Breezy Jazz Club and a sacred jazz brunch Sunday morning at the Omni Hotel.

While entertainment on the main stages is free, some of the events are ticketed and committed fans can purchase a VIP package to get preferred seating, reserved parking with dinner and drinks provided.

The event will require some street closures late next week. See list for streets affected and times.

