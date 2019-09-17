Jimmy Buffett coming to Jacksonville in December

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Parrotheads rejoice! Jimmy Buffett is coming to town in December.

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will perform at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena for one night only, Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m.

The stop is part of Buffett's "Son Of A Son Of A Sailor High Tide" Tour 2019 and local Parrotheads won't want to miss their chance to soak in the full Margaritaville experience.

"Jacksonville is thrilled to welcome back Jimmy Buffett to VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena," says Bill McConnell, general manager of SMG Jacksonville. "Year after year, fans in the First Coast ask us when will he be returning. We are happy to say that 2019 is that year!"

Jimmy released his famous Son Of A Son Of A Sailor LP in 1978, and sang the title track on Saturday Night Live that year. The song was written about his grandfather, James Delaney Buffett Sr., who was a huge influence on his life.

The tour is called Son Of A Son Of A Sailor High Tide Tour as 2018 was the record's 40th anniversary, and the celebration continues through 2019.

The record also includes the hit, "Cheeseburger In Paradise," a Parrothead favorite, as well as "Livingston Saturday Night" and "Cowboy in the Jungle."

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Sept. 27, at 10 a.m.

American Express card members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. -- Sunday, Sept. 22 at 10 p.m. Eight ticket limit per customer.

Tickets will be available through ticketmaster.com.

