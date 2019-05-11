Jonas Brothers Coming to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After an overwhelming response to the Jonas Brother's Happiness Begins North American Tour, the trio has announced 23 additional dates and venues including Jacksonville's VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Nov. 17.

The additional dates span from Mexico to New Orleans, Brooklyn, Austin and more. For locals to Florida, the tour will be coming through Fort Lauderdale on Nov. 15, Orlando on Nov. 16, and Jacksonville Nov. 17.

Tickets will be available for sale for American Airlines AAdvantage® Mastercard® credit card holder staring Thursday, May 16. They will available for the general public on Saturday, May 18 at 10 am local time.

Jacksonville tickets can be purchased at LiveNation.com or at the Tom Bush Family of Dealerships Box Office at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

The Jonas Brothers have also partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform.

On the first official day of sale, the Jonas Brothers nearly sold out all 44 of their original dates which totaled over 500,000 tickets.

The tour kicks off Aug. 7 in Miami, FL with a total of 67 shows and is officially the biggest Jonas Brothers tour ever. It's the band's first tour in nearly a decade.

