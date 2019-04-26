Kids can get $4 movie tickets at AMC Theatres this summer

If you’re looking for a way to keep your kids entertained over the summer without breaking the bank, AMC Theatres has just the thing.

The movie theater chain is bringing back its “Summer Movie Camp” deal, which means young ones can get a ticket to a family-friendly movie for just $4 plus tax.

The deal also includes a soft drink, popcorn and fruit snacks. But the offer is only valid at select theaters. Fortunately for us, AMC Classic Yulee 10 is participating.

Here’s how it works: participating theaters will be showing family-friendly movies every Wednesday at 10 a.m. through August. Just bring your kids and wallet.

To learn more or find a participating location near you, visit AMC Theatres' website.

