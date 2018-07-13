Northeast Florida police get groovy with viral lip sync challenge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We know you've seen them: videos of officers lip singing in the latest #LipSyncChallenge.

Well, a few local departments decided to join in on the fun!

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has thousands of shares after lip singing along songs, such as "Baby" by Justin Bieber, "Respect" by Aretha Franklin and more! Take a look below.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office also joined in on the fun!

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office stepped up their game with "Jail House Rock."

