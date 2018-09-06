Lynyrd Skynyrd members talk about future beyond farewell tour

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The members of Lynyrd Skynyrd have spent years making music and performing around the world, while also overcoming tragedy.

As Jacksonville’s own iconic Southern Rock band travels the world on an international farewell tour, the band members shared insights into their lives, their past and their future with News4Jax anchor Tom Wills.

Lynyrd Skynyrd played its last hometown show Sunday at TIAA Bank Field before taking a short break from the tour.

The band's three hometown stars -- Johnny Van Zant, Gary Rossington and Rickey Medlocke -- sat down with Wills for a wide-ranging conversation.

Below are some of the highlights of their interview:

Tom Wills: You know, all those people out there waiting to hear you guys tonight -- they have this idea about rock stars, that you guys have it made, that you have fame and you have fortune. I have gotten to know you guys. I know you've been through...

Rickey Medlocke: Hell and high water.

Wills: The plane crash, Ronnie, other people on the plane. You've lost Billy, Allen, Leon, and now Ed King. And now, earlier this year, you've lost a daughter. How have you endured all of this?

Johnny Van Zant: I think music has helped us get through it. You know, I'm glad I'm very busy right now, and I think if you stay busy, and you believe in God, Tom -- that's the most important thing right there (points to tattoo of Christ). He gets you through things. When you lose a child you either go one way or the other. Thank God for my pastor, Pastor P. Mike, over there in High Point Church in Middleburg. I go over there.

Gary Rossington: She’s with Jesus, man.

Van Zant: You have to believe that. I know one day I will see her again. I got her with me every day. That's her handwriting on me. [On Van Zant’s forearm is a tattoo with words his daughter Lindsay wrote for him, “May the angels watch over you.”]

Wills: Did you have a burning bush experience or has this been an educational experience, your faith?

Van Zant: No, you know, we've always believed in our Lord, Jesus Christ. Our dad should have been a preacher. He knew the Bible back and forth. He would set us all down. I know Gary heard Lacy all the time preach.

Rossington: He was a preacher, man.

Van Zant: He would preach to us. He told us what not to do and what to do.

Medlocke: He could actually quote scripture just like that. (snaps)

Van Zant: Yea, just like that.

UNCUT: Tom Wills' entire interview with Rossington, Van Zant, Medlock

Wills: The pre-1977 Lynyrd Skynyrd, to put it mildly, had kind of a reputation for, shall we say, being rowdy.

Van Zant: (Laughs)

Wills: In case you haven't read any of that stuff. You guys don't have a reputation for being rowdy. What happened?

Van Zant: (Laughs) What happened?

Wills: But you’re a bunch of clean livers?

Van Zant: Yeah, yeah. You know, you have to be. You can't do what the heck we do and party like that. I had a friend who said, “I want some after-show party passes.” I said, “After show? When we are down here in Jacksonville, we're going to bed.”

Medlocke: It’s funny. People ask you, “After the show, what do you all do, raise cane, you all drink?” I go, “Ah, Oreo cookies and milk.”

Van Zant: You see, we are on the bus. I've got a bunk back there with my name on it. (laughs) Wills: I just have one more question. After this is over -- New Zealand, Latin America -- when the touring finally stops, what are you going to do?

Van Zant: Probably go in the studio.

Rossington: Write some records and go do a reunion tour.

Medlocke: I think everybody once they stop doing, they still keep themselves involved in what they love to do.

Van Zant: Yeah.

Medlocke: And so will we -- except I'll get a lot more opportunity to go fishing.

Van Zant: Yeah.

Medlocke: We're going to take some time off with kids and grandkids.

Van Zant: I had a boat, about, I don’t know how many years ago, but I had it for four years. I took it out four times in four years. We were on the road.

Wills: Might be time to buy another boat?

Van Zant: Yeah. (laughs)

Rossington: Actually, I think what we'll do, we write -- whether you want to or not -- if you're a writer, it comes through, you want to write. So we've been writing some tunes, and we might record a few albums like the Beatles do when they quit touring.

Van Zant: We'll miss each other and go, “Hey, meet at the lobby of some hotel. Showtime.”

Medlocke: You know, one of the special things I love is where you are sitting right now, is like at the end of the night when the show is over we are one family sitting here. And I think, I was telling the guys not too long ago, the one thing I'm going to miss is those special nights, and we finish, everybody is sitting right here. I'm going to miss that the most.

