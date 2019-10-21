Lynyrd Skynyrd monument unveiled in Mississippi

GILLSBURG, Miss. - On a beautiful Mississippi afternoon, hundreds turned out to witness rock 'n' roll history.

A seven-ton black granite monument was unveiled, dedicated to the memory of those who died and those who lived through the crash 42 years ago Sunday of Jacksonville's own Southern rock band, Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Lead singer Ronnie Van Zant's widow, Judy, and her daughter, Melody, and grandchildren traveled from Jacksonville to take part in the ceremony. Guitarist Steve Gaines' daughter, Corrina, and grandchildren also made the trip from Jacksonville.

Neighbors who turned rescuers Oct. 20, 1977, came up with the idea for the monument just last year and won endorsement from the current Lynyrd Skynyrd band. A lot of the money came from fans.

"Gillsburg has a connection to Lynyrd Skynyrd that this community didn't ask for, but has embraced with open arms," said lead organizer Bobby McDaniel, a lifelong local resident and one of the rescuers himself.

The monument is eight feet tall and 14 feet wide with six steps leading up to it, one step for every person who died.

The monument is about 400 yards from the crash site and tells the story of the plane's ill-fated flight and the heroic efforts of the people who lived nearby and came to the rescue of the survivors.

It also tells the story about the band's humble beginnings in Jacksonville and worldwide fame.

In one corner on the front of the monument is a quote from keyboardist Billy Powell that he gave in an interview shortly after the crash 42 years ago.

"All I saw was treetops," the quote says.



After the unveiling, fans got to walk up to the monument and many took pictures with Judy Van Zant.

Fans came to Mississippi from all over the country and as far away as Alaska.

Van Zant told the crowd how thankful she is to the community and first responders who treated everyone injured in the crash.

"Our family would like to thank you, all of you, for everything you've done to make this project and make this day happen," she said. "A lot of the local people are here and we really appreciate everything that you've ever done for our family and for Lynyrd Skynyrd."



If you want to see the monument, it's free of charge and open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It's located at 7364 Easley Road, off State Highway 568 in Gillsburg, Mississippi.



On Oct. 20, 1977, Lynyrd Skynyrd, was flying from Greenville, South Carolina to Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

They were scheduled to play a concert at Tiger Stadium on the LSU campus. They were flying in a leased turboprop, a Convair 240, when the plane ran out of gas and fell into a dense piney woods near Gillsburg.



The band's lead singer, Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, his sister, backup singer Cassie Gaines, road manager Dean Kilpatrick, the pilot and copilot were killed.

A total of 20 passengers were injured.



