Lynyrd Skynyrd to play final concert at Jaguars' stadium in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The southern rockers of Jacksonville's own Lynyrd Skynyrd will come home to play their final concert in September, the Jaguars and the band announced Thursday.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers announced in January that they would be kicking off their final tour May 4 in West Palm Beach.

The final stop on that tour will now be Sept. 2 at EverBank Field.

The Labor Day weekend concert will feature Kid Rock and Jason Aldean, along with other "special guests" to be announced later, the Jaguars said Thursday during their annual State of the Franchise address.

The concert will be the first at the stadium since Country Music Superfest in 2015.

