Metallica to headline Welcome to Rockville lineup

Metallica, the legendary heavy metal band best known for "Enter Sandman", is coming to Daytona Beach next year.

The band announced Thursday it will headline the lineup at Welcome to Rockville in May of 2020. Metallica is slated to play two shows, May 8 and May 10.

The band, which has sold more than 125 million records worldwide, also plans to headline four more major rock festivals in 2020.

The full Welcome to Rockville lineup will be released Dec. 10 and passes to the festival go on sale Oct. 14 at 12 p.m.

Welcome to Rockville, the annual three-day rock festival, is being held at Daytona International Speedway in 2020 after being held at Metropolitan Park in Jacksonville for the last nine years.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.