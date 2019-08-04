Movie review: Fast and Furious presents: Hobbs and Shaw is a knockout in theaters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13)

If you couldn't get enough of the Fast & Furious movie series, now there is a spin off that will not disappoint. Hobbs and Shaw starring, Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham is the the movie we needed to end the summer. Action and humor are so well blended in this movie that I had to see it twice. Unless you've been sleep deprived for 72 hours, there is no way you will fall asleep on this action-packed movie. A team of armed transporters are supposed to get a deadly virus from one location to another, when Brixton (Idris Elba), a powerful genetically enhanced villain and leader of a secret company named Eteon, wants the virus so that millions of people can be killed. This is a movie of good versus evil, family versus foe. This film takes a car chase through London to another level! There's even a traditional Samoan war chant before the final battle breaks out. Watch this movie in theaters now because I predict this isn't the last you'll see of Hobbs and Shaw!

