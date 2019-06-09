Movie review: 'The Secret Life of Pets 2' goes for comedy and adventure

Illumination Entertainment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - The Secret Life of Pets 2 doesn't disappoint with more humor, action and suspense.

Some animated films can only appeal to one age group, but "The Secret Life of Pets 2" will entertain the entire family.

Terrier Max (Patton Oswalt) has been loving life with his human mom and getting along with his neighboring furry friends, but then a new challenge comes along - a baby named Liam. His human mom falls in love and gets married and now there's a baby in the house. Meanwhile the other pets are having their own share of drama. Pomeranian Gidget (Jenny Slate) is trying to save a stuffed chew toy and Snowball (Kevin Hart) is trying to help Daisy the Shih Tzu (Tiffany Haddish) rescue a tiger that was kidnapped. The furry crew has to work together to save the cat's life.

After the first couple of minutes, you forget you are watching an animated film about pets because the plots are so personable and believable. Enjoy a family-friendly movie that will make everyone laugh.

