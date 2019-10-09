JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - My Little Pony Live! is coming to Jacksonville.

The beloved My Little Pony Friendship is Magic characters will take the stage at the Times-Union Center on May 2, 2020, at 3 p.m.

"The fantastical, sensation-filled musical tells an exciting new tale," a Wednesday release said. "As the ponies prepare for the blossoming of Ponyville's Rainbow Tree, promising another hundred years of friendship, trouble arises in Equestria. The Mane Six must set out to save the ailing Rainbow Tree with strength, determination, creativity and — of course — the magic of friendship! Come one pony, come all, on this unforgettable journey to Equestria!"

Tickets start at $32.50 and can be purchased at the FSCJ Artist Series box office by calling (904) 632-

5000, or online.

For more information, click here.

