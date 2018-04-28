Nation's first crystal-clear lagoon opens in Tampa Bay

TAMPA BAY, Fla. - A massive 7.5-acre, cystal-clear lagoon is now open in Tampa Bay. It offers kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, sailing, swim-up bars, water slides and restaurants.

Metro Development Group and Cystal Lagoons teamed up to build the Epperson project in Wesley Chapel.

It's one of five lagoon projects being built in Florida.

The owners said each lagoon uses 30 times less water than an 18-hole golf course.

This first full Crystal Lagoons’ project in the nation is also part of the first ‘Connected City' which offers

exclusive technology and amenities to homebuyers in the area.

Another similar lagoon is under construction in St. Johns County.

Soon, residents of the Beachwalk Community will be able to escape to the Caribbean without leaving their backyard.

Imagine the Bahamas in your backyard: The sand. The palm trees. The light-blue water. That's what people living at the Beachwalk Community off County Road 210 between I-95 and U.S. Highway 1 will have when the Crystal Lagoon is finished.

Developers said they hope to have the project complete sometime this Spring.

