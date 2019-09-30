Netflix renews 'Stranger Things' for a fourth season

Grab your Eggos... because Netflix has let the cat demogorgon out of the bag.

A teaser video for Stranger Things Season 4 was released on Monday and star Millie Bobby Brown, who portrays Eleven, was one of the first to share the news.

The video was posted with the caption, "We're Not In Hawkins Anymore."

(SPOILER ALERT) Season three of Stranger Things left us with a cliff-hanger scene which could leave us to believe the hopper may still be alive (we hope).

Until the new season drops on Netflix, we will be catching up on seasons 1-3.

