Nickelodeon superstar JoJo Siwa coming to The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Nickelodeon superstar and YouTube personality JoJo Siwa is bringing her “D.R.E.A.M. The Tour” to St. Augustine.

She will be performing at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Nickelodeon superstar JoJo Siwa is a YouTube personality, singer, dancer, entrepreneur, social media influencer, New York Times bestselling author and star on Nickelodeon’s Lip Sync Battle Shorties.

Tickets for Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa “D.R.E.A.M. The Tour” will go on sale this Friday, December 14, at 10 a.m. at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre and Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Box Offices. Tickets also will be available at ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000.

SHOW: Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa “D.R.E.A.M. The Tour”

VENUE: St. Augustine Amphitheatre

DATE: Saturday, July 13, 2019

TIME: Doors 5:30pm / Show 7:00pm

TICKET PRICES: – $44.00 – $74.00

WEBSITE: www.itsjojosiwa.com; www.staugamphitheatre.com

